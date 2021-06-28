Dr. John Voakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Voakes, MD
Overview of Dr. John Voakes, MD
Dr. John Voakes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.
Dr. Voakes works at
Dr. Voakes' Office Locations
Infinity & Beyond Health615 7th Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 783-3573
Fairview Community Health225 Natchez Trace Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 783-3573
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor
About Dr. John Voakes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1205834918
Education & Certifications
- Ariz Hlth Scis Ctr
- Ariz Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voakes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voakes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voakes works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Voakes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voakes.
