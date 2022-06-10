Overview

Dr. John Wander, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis College Phys/Surg and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Wander works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Parkway in Asheville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.