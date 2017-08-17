Dr. John Washburn Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washburn Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Washburn Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Washburn Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Dr. Washburn Jr works at
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Primary Care East Frisco5220 W University Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-5100
Centennial Family Medicine at East Frisco15950 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 390-5388
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I highly recommend this Dr to any of my friends I truly believe he is a great dr. Very up on newest procedures always willing to talk to you not down to you. Very approachable
About Dr. John Washburn Jr, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1043280266
Education & Certifications
- Us Air Force Base
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Washburn Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Washburn Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washburn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washburn Jr works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Washburn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washburn Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washburn Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washburn Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.