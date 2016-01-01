Dr. John Whitney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Whitney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Whitney, MD
Dr. John Whitney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their residency with Stanford University Hospital
Dr. Whitney's Office Locations
Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group15400 Los Gatos Blvd Fl 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1324
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Whitney, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1972609527
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitney.
