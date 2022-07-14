Overview of Dr. Johnny Mai, MD

Dr. Johnny Mai, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Mai works at Allergy & ENT Associates in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.