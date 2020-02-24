Overview

Dr. Johnny Weeks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Weeks works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.