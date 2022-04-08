Dr. Jolanta Dmochowska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dmochowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jolanta Dmochowska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jolanta Dmochowska, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Dmochowska works at
Locations
Manhattan Medical Bldg.934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 389-8585
Ambulatory Surgery Center of East Tremont Medical Center930 E Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10460 Directions (718) 860-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dmochowska genuinely cares about her patients. Only a truly great doctor takes the time and care to listen to their patients, and to do all that they can to help them get the care they need. I am so grateful to find a doctor who honors what it really means - to help people. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Jolanta Dmochowska, MD
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dmochowska has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dmochowska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dmochowska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
