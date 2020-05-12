Dr. Jon Nisbet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nisbet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Nisbet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jon Nisbet, MD
Dr. Jon Nisbet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner University Medical Center Tucson.
Dr. Nisbet works at
Dr. Nisbet's Office Locations
Univ. Orthopedic Specialists Pllc1555 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 321-9850
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nisbet is pure class. I hurt my knee over the weekend and he was able to fit me in on Monday. I know he didn't have an opening but I was in a lot of pain and his medical assistant told him so he made space for me. So grateful!
About Dr. Jon Nisbet, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881790723
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nisbet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nisbet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nisbet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nisbet works at
Dr. Nisbet has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nisbet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nisbet speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nisbet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nisbet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nisbet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nisbet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.