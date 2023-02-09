Overview of Dr. Jon Rumohr, MD

Dr. Jon Rumohr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Little Colorado Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Rumohr works at Northern Arizona Healthcare in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.