Dr. Jon Rumohr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jon Rumohr, MD
Dr. Jon Rumohr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Little Colorado Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Rumohr works at
Dr. Rumohr's Office Locations
Flagstaff Medical Center1200 N Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 773-2222
Flagstaff Surgical Associates PA77 W Forest Ave Ste 201, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 773-2222
Forest Canyon Endoscopy/Sgy Ctr560 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 774-3044
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Little Colorado Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great follow up of BPH exam and lab work. Very informative with clear explanations. I look forward to having him perform the recommended procedure later this year.
About Dr. Jon Rumohr, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1891842761
Education & Certifications
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Hope College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rumohr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rumohr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rumohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rumohr has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rumohr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumohr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumohr.
