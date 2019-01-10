See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Middletown, OH
Dr. Jon Sulentic, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jon Sulentic, DO

Sports Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jon Sulentic, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Middletown, OH. 

Dr. Sulentic works at Premier Orthopedics in Middletown in Middletown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand and Reconstructive Surgery Associates in Middletown
    275 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 424-7711
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sulentic?

    Jan 10, 2019
    He has cared for all three of my girls over the past 10 years as they came up through sports as little ones, through high school and even at the collegiate level. He understands their desire to get back onto the field or court. He works with the AT and his patient(s) to have them back at 100% as quickly as possible.
    — Jan 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jon Sulentic, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jon Sulentic, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sulentic to family and friends

    Dr. Sulentic's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sulentic

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jon Sulentic, DO.

    About Dr. Jon Sulentic, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013992783
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Michigan State University
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Sulentic, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulentic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sulentic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sulentic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sulentic works at Premier Orthopedics in Middletown in Middletown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sulentic’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sulentic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sulentic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sulentic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sulentic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jon Sulentic, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.