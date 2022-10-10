Dr. Jonas Gopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonas Gopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonas Gopez, MD
Dr. Jonas Gopez, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Gopez works at
Dr. Gopez's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates of Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gopez?
I finally decided to consult a surgeon regarding my long history of low back pain. The entire staff was professional and courteous. I was examined after my medical history and recent MRI were reviewed. Dr Gopez explained the different procedures available but said he recommended additional tests and referred me to a pain management specialist before considering surgery. I readily agreed with this plan and I will return after this is done.
About Dr. Jonas Gopez, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083652051
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopez accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopez works at
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.