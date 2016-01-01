Overview of Dr. Jonathan Bass, MD

Dr. Jonathan Bass, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Bass works at NYU Langone in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.