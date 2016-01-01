Dr. Jonathan Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Bass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Bass, MD
Dr. Jonathan Bass, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Bass' Office Locations
NYU Langone6740 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2000
Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue462 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-6784
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jonathan Bass, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1487943981
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
