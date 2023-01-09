Dr. Jonathan Carp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Carp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Carp, MD is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Carp works at
Locations
-
1
Delray Beach Office6642 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 921-2221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carp?
Virtual office visit for alopecia: quick diagnosis but especially detailed and above-the-usual treatment consultation - thank you! Will definitely use Dr. Carp for any future dermatological issues.
About Dr. Jonathan Carp, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1922156843
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carp works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.