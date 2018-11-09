See All General Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Jonathan Daniel, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Daniel, MD

Dr. Jonathan Daniel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Daniel works at Starrwood Cardiac Group of Portland in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Daniel's Office Locations

    Starrwood Cardiac Group of Portland
    9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 240, Portland, OR 97225 (503) 297-1419

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Alaska Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Empyema
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Thoracentesis
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux Surgery
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Septal Defect
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biopsy of Breast
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Breast Cancer
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallstones
Gastrectomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Lobectomy, Open
Lumpectomy
Lung Abscess
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Male Breast Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant
Pulmonary Embolism
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Rib Fracture
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Umbilical Hernia
Ventricular Fibrillation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 09, 2018
    I would absolutely recommend Dr. Daneil to any of my family and friends, based on his disposition and communication skills; medical knowledge and expertise; organization; and overall outstanding Doctor/Patient approach. An outstanding Doctor/Surgeon and an even better person...my wife and I feel very lucky to have had Dr. Daniel assigned to me.
    Cliff Reuter in Sherwood, OR — Nov 09, 2018
    About Dr. Jonathan Daniel, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1609031475
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daniel works at Starrwood Cardiac Group of Portland in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Daniel’s profile.

    Dr. Daniel has seen patients for Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

