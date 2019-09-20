Overview

Dr. Jonathan Desantis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown College and is affiliated with Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Desantis works at Albany Associates in Cardiology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.