Dr. Jonathan Desantis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Desantis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown College and is affiliated with Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Desantis works at
Locations
Albany Associates in Cardiology2 Palisades Dr, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 458-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great! What a terrific doctor and person. Could not be happier.
About Dr. Jonathan Desantis, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1831197268
Education & Certifications
- Albany Mc Hospital
- Albany Mc Hosp
- Georgetown College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
