Dr. Jonathan Dunn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Lewis Katz School Of Medicine At Temple University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
My Cardiologist6200 Sunset Dr Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 440-1743
Coral Gables4675 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 203, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 391-4948
Kendall office8500 SW 92nd St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (561) 330-5210
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I met Dr. Dunn in the emergency room. He explained to my that I was having a heart attack. I was so scared but he calmed me down. He sent me for a cardiac catheter. It was the widow maker! I received a stent and I feel great now. After I was discharged, Dr. Dunn saw me in the office and we worked together to control my blood pressure and cholesterol. He is very nice and patient with me. I am blessed to have Him as my doctor
- Northwell Health
- Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Lewis Katz School Of Medicine At Temple University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
