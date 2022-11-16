Dr. Jonathan Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Hirsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Hirsch, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Locations
-
1
Jonathan M Hirsch, MD2136 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-5177Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirsch?
After seeing many physicians, many of whom I disagreed with as either to diagnosis or proposed treatment (I am a physician myself) I was recommended to Dr. Hirsch by a neurologist from NYU. I found him very professional, approachable, and most importantly, after a thorough examination I felt he knew what he was doing and he created a bond of trust, which was rewarded by a successful procedure that helped immensely to recover from one year of low back pain.
About Dr. Jonathan Hirsch, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1700072493
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Maimondes Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Dr. Hirsch speaks Hebrew.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.