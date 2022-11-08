Dr. Jonathan Israel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Israel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Israel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Israel, MD
Dr. Jonathan Israel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center and Oklahoma State University Medical Center.
Dr. Israel works at
Dr. Israel's Office Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic- Urology1145 S Utica Ave Ste 202, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-3130
-
2
Utica Park Clinic - Urology South8803 S 101st East Ave Ste 130, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 579-3130
-
3
Urological Associates LTD155 Riverbend Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 295-0184
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Israel?
Dr Israel was very professional in all aspects of my procedure, including pre-op information, actual procedure, and post-op follow up. Would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone needing treatment for kidney stones. Also, Dr Israel promptly responded to my questions via the patient online portal.
About Dr. Jonathan Israel, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1407122427
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Israel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Israel accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Israel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Israel works at
Dr. Israel has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Israel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Israel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Israel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Israel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Israel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.