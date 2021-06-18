Dr. Jonathan Journo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Journo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Journo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Journo, DMD is an Endodontics Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL.
Locations
Aspen Dental11741 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (855) 384-3530
Aspen Dental22911 Lyden Dr, Estero, FL 33928 Directions (844) 229-7217
Aspen Dental2609 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Directions (844) 227-4859
Aspen Dental13050 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (844) 225-7243
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Journo made me feel so comfortable throughout my entire procedure. I highly recommend him. He has great bedside manner and such a great personality.
About Dr. Jonathan Journo, DMD
- Endodontics
- English
- 1639777584
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Journo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Journo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Journo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Journo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Journo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Journo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Journo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.