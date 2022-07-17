See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Commack, NY
Dr. Jonathan Lown, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Lown, MD

Dr. Jonathan Lown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hospital

Dr. Lown works at MDVIP - Commack, New York in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Commack, New York
    2171 Jericho Tpke Ste 100, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 313-8715

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jul 17, 2022
    Dr. Lown is incredible. He is so knowledgeable and really wants to help you feel better.
    Judie Anderson — Jul 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Lown, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1265538458
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny And Presby Hospital
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Lown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lown works at MDVIP - Commack, New York in Commack, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lown’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

