Dr. Jonathan Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Martin, MD
Dr. Jonathan Martin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They completed their residency with Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, Neurology Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, Internal Medicine
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Southcoast Health Neurology480 Hawthorn St Ste 101, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 973-9180
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Jonathan Martin is the best . He made me feel very comfortable to speak everything on my MS. He took the time to to listen & explain everything. Did not feel rushed at all. He is an excellent Doctor. I would recommend him in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Jonathan Martin, MD
- Neurology
- English, Portuguese
- 1790793529
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, Neurology Rhode Island Hosp-Lifespan, Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin speaks Portuguese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
