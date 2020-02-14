Dr. Jonathan Nasseri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasseri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Nasseri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Nasseri, MD
Dr. Jonathan Nasseri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Nasseri's Office Locations
Dr. Jonathan Nasseri, MD1534 N Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-4796
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr came and spoke to me and family members at Glendale Adventist Hospital regarding my dad and explained Pallative care - it was eye opening and extremely informative. I was very impressed with his knowledge and compassion - highly recommend
About Dr. Jonathan Nasseri, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1184669160
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Medical Center
- Somerset Medical Center
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
