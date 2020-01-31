Dr. Jonathan Safren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Safren, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Carroll Hospital Center, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital, Northwest Hospital Center, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center1481 W 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 554-0000Thursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Carroll Health Group-Cardiology193 Stoner Ave Ste 340, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 871-9800
Wilkens Beltway Plaza4660 Wilkens Ave Ste 301, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 469-4904
Cross Roads Professional Building4801 Dorsey Hall Dr Ste 220, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 469-4904
Hospital Affiliations
I met Dr. Safren in the Emergency Room at Frederick Memorial. After, reading an x-ray of my chest the hospitalist wanted to diagnosis me with Congestive Heart Failure, Dr. Safren re-read the x-ray and told the hospitalist that I didn't have CHF it was the way I was sitting when they took the x-rays. I have been trying to find Dr. Safren in Frederick but apparently he doesn't have an office here.
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Universiyt Of Arkansas
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
