Dr. Jonathan Saxe, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Saxe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Saxe works at
Locations
Dayton Gastroenterology75 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-5050
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Miamisburg415 Byers Rd Ste 100, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 320-5050
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Englewood9000 N Main St Ste 405, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 320-5050
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Beavercreek4200 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Premier Group Insurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saxe is the best Gastrointestinal Dr in my book! Always very pleasant and accurate
About Dr. Jonathan Saxe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital|University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Saxe has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saxe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saxe speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxe.
