Overview

Dr. Jonathan Saxe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Saxe works at Dayton Gastroenterology in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Miamisburg, OH and Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.