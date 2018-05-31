See All Radiation Oncologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Jonathan Stella, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.2 (8)
Map Pin Small San Luis Obispo, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Stella, MD

Dr. Jonathan Stella, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They completed their residency with E Tn University J H Quillen College Med

Dr. Stella works at Dr. San Luis Obispo Radiation Oncology Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. San Luis Obispo Radiation Oncology Center
    100 Casa St Ste C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-1932

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Treatment frequency



    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 31, 2018
    I found Dr. Stella knowledgeable, kind, good as explaining things, and I trusted him. I especially value the fact that he doesn’t seem rushed, when you really have questions he listens, and gives you clear and thoughtful answers. When I was dealing with two other doctors, he was the one who gave me the most of his attention. You can disagree with him if you do disagree, it’s OK.
    San Luis Obispo, CA — May 31, 2018
    About Dr. Jonathan Stella, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790787141
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • E Tn University J H Quillen College Med
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Stella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stella accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Stella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stella works at Dr. San Luis Obispo Radiation Oncology Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stella’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

