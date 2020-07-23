Dr. Jonathan Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Walker, MD
Dr. Jonathan Walker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Banner University Medical Center Tucson.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
Savahcs3601 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85723 Directions (520) 792-1450Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?
He removed my bladder very successfully. I would recommend him any time
About Dr. Jonathan Walker, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
