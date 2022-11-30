Dr. Jordan Kunkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Kunkes, MD
Overview of Dr. Jordan Kunkes, MD
Dr. Jordan Kunkes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Kunkes' Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Retreat Ave Ste 811, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank YOU so much for ALL of YOUR help! Happy Holidays to YOU and YOURS xxxx
About Dr. Jordan Kunkes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1083058671
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
