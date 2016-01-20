Dr. Jordan Smallwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smallwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Smallwood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing all around! Our favorite doctor, we wish he could treat the whole family! Well manered and takes his time, he has healed my daughters skin & helped a great deal with her asthma and allergies! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Jordan Smallwood, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902078066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smallwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smallwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smallwood works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smallwood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smallwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smallwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smallwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.