Dr. Jorge Asconape, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jorge Asconape, MD

Dr. Jorge Asconape, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.

Dr. Asconape works at Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Asconape's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-2662
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Loyola Ctr for Health At Burr Ridge Women's Health
    6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 327-1000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Macneal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Ataxia
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Ataxia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jorge Asconape, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245200609
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asconape has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asconape has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asconape has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asconape on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Asconape. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asconape.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asconape, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asconape appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

