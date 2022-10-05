See All Allergists & Immunologists in Culver City, CA
Dr. Jorge Quel, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.6 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jorge Quel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California-Los Angeles

Dr. Quel works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center in Culver City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Narvaez Linda MD
    9808 Venice Blvd Ste 703, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 823-6766
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immune Deficiency, Familial Variable Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 05, 2022
    I’ve been coming to his office for years and I can truly recommend Dr Quel! Most knowledgeable doctor I’ve met. He took care of all my allergies! And his staff is great!
    D.D — Oct 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jorge Quel, MD
    About Dr. Jorge Quel, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700915311
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Presby-St Lukes Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbus Chldn Hospital Ohio State University
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
