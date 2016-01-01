Overview of Dr. Jorge Quevedo, MD

Dr. Jorge Quevedo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Albert Lea, MN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Quevedo works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea in Albert Lea, MN with other offices in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.