Dr. Jose Arciniega, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Arciniega works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.