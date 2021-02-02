See All Family Doctors in Fontana, CA
Dr. Jose Arciniega, DO

Family Medicine
3.3 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Arciniega, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Arciniega works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in Fontana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 101, Fontana, CA 92336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jose Arciniega, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1265642052
    Education & Certifications

    • Doctors Hospital
    • Doctors Hospital
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
    • St. Bernardine Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Arciniega, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arciniega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arciniega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arciniega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arciniega works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire in Fontana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Arciniega’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Arciniega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arciniega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arciniega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arciniega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.