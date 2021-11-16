Dr. Jose Barrios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Barrios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Barrios, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Universidad Francisco Marroquin and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Barrios works at
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Gastroenterology - Lone Tree10465 Park Meadows Dr Ste 201, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 502-8479
-
2
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Gastroenterology - Denver1601 E 19th Ave Ste 4500, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0363
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrios?
Dr. Barrios is one of the kindest, funniest, and knowledgeable docs out there.
About Dr. Jose Barrios, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1245327089
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Universidad Francisco Marroquin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrios has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrios works at
Dr. Barrios has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrios speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.