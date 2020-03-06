Dr. Cabassa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Cabassa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Cabassa, MD
Dr. Jose Cabassa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Cabassa works at
Dr. Cabassa's Office Locations
-
1
Emotional Landscaping Inc.205 E 111th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (646) 864-0213
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cabassa?
My first time meeting Doctor Cabassas was a pleasure. I have never met a doctor so compassionate and caring about his patients and the time he takes to explain everything so carefully. I truly recommend him very highly. You are truly a blessing Doctor Cabassa.
About Dr. Jose Cabassa, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1760526164
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabassa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabassa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabassa works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabassa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabassa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabassa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabassa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.