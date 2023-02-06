Overview of Dr. Jose Chavez-Cacho, MD

Dr. Jose Chavez-Cacho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Chavez-Cacho works at Women and Children Primary Care in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Cervicitis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.