Dr. Jose Chavez-Cacho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Women and Children Primary Care9108 Elmhurst Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 651-5116
Hospital Affiliations
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor he know what’s he’s doing very professional
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1497854236
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Med Center|New York Med College
- Case Western Reserve Univ|Case Western Reserve University
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Chavez-Cacho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez-Cacho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavez-Cacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez-Cacho has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Cervicitis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez-Cacho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chavez-Cacho speaks French and Spanish.
359 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez-Cacho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez-Cacho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez-Cacho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez-Cacho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.