Dr. Jose Cusco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Cusco works at Oak Street Health Metairie in Metairie, LA with other offices in La Place, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.