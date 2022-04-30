Overview of Dr. Jose Mena, MD

Dr. Jose Mena, MD is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Mena works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Doral, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.