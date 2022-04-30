See All Physical Therapists in Doral, FL
Dr. Jose Mena, MD

Rehabilitation
4.8 (249)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose Mena, MD

Dr. Jose Mena, MD is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Mena works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Doral, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mena's Office Locations

    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    8400 NW 53rd St Ste F103-105, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Coccygeal Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Coccygeal Pain
Low Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
EMG (Electromyography)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipedema
Myelopathy
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • EmblemHealth
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 249 ratings
    Patient Ratings (249)
    5 Star
    (224)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 30, 2022
    Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. Appreciate Dr. Jose Mena taking time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. Was referred over by my general doctor and can see why. Highly recommended.
    Tony — Apr 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jose Mena, MD

    Specialties
    • Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144420753
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pain Medicine, University of Louisville Health Sciences, Louisville, Ky.
    Residency
    • Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Boston University Medical Center, Boston, Mass.
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Mena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    249 patients have reviewed Dr. Mena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

