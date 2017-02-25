Overview of Dr. Jose Penaherrera, MD

Dr. Jose Penaherrera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.



Dr. Penaherrera works at Apex Radiology Medical Group in Hemet, CA with other offices in New Lenox, IL and Joliet, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.