Dr. Jose Rodriguez, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Rodriguez, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jose Rodriguez, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
-
1
Corner Lake Family Dental16731 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32820 Directions (321) 379-6635Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
It’s always pleasant going into the office. The doctor and his staff are great! They do a great job.
About Dr. Jose Rodriguez, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1538682844
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rodriguez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.