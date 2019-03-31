Overview

Dr. Jose Teixeira, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Fac Med U Lisbon and is affiliated with Avera St. Mary's Hospital, Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.



Dr. Teixeira works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioversion, Elective and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.