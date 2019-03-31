Dr. Jose Teixeira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teixeira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Teixeira, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Teixeira, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Fac Med U Lisbon and is affiliated with Avera St. Mary's Hospital, Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
Dr. Teixeira works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera St. Mary's Hospital
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teixeira?
He has been my heart doctor for 10 plus years and has been excellent with my heart care.
About Dr. Jose Teixeira, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1770523789
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart And Lung Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Fac Med U Lisbon
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teixeira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teixeira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teixeira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teixeira works at
Dr. Teixeira has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioversion, Elective and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teixeira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Teixeira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teixeira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teixeira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teixeira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.