Dr. Jose Torres, MD
Dr. Jose Torres, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Heart Specialists5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 390, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (470) 225-6117
Fusion Autism Centers1260 Upper Hembree Rd Ste D, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 751-9131
Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC1468 Montreal Rd, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 638-1400
Terrace Park Medical Center771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 310, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 513-5999
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I admire Dr. Torres. He is very understanding and takes the time to explain your questions and concerns. He gives examples so you as a patient can understand better. He gave me piece of mind and motivation to take better care of myself and my heart. Thank you Dr. Torres. Definitely will do my best and will proudly refer you to family, friends & those reviewing this. Also, his staff was great the nurse and administrative assistant make you feel welcomed and are friendly! Thanks you all!
About Dr. Jose Torres, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083619282
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
