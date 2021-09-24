Dr. Jose Torres Gluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Torres Gluck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Torres Gluck, MD
Dr. Jose Torres Gluck, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Torres Gluck works at
Dr. Torres Gluck's Office Locations
University of South Florida Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair1325 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-6542
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres Gluck?
Dr. Glock is a phenomenal surgeon. My son was diagnosed with a massive tumor in his spine in 2017. After attempting to see at least 6 to 7 other neurosurgeons nobody would touch my son saying it was too much of a complex case. Dr Gluck sat down explained everything to my son myself performed his surgery. He checked on my son everyday after his surgery what other neurosurgeon does that? We are extremely grateful for Dr Gluck. His expertise his knowledge and his bedside manner is phenomenal if you have any questions he answers them. He gave my son quality of life. He definitely was our saving Grace. I would recommend Dr Gluck to anyone and everyone seeking an extremely knowledgeable experienced phenomenal neurosurgeon. It was a privilege to have Dr Gluck and his assistance to perform a miracle on my son.
About Dr. Jose Torres Gluck, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres Gluck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres Gluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Torres Gluck has seen patients for Myelopathy and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres Gluck speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres Gluck.
