Dr. Jose Torres Gluck, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jose Torres Gluck, MD

Dr. Jose Torres Gluck, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Torres Gluck works at UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF NEUROSURGERY AND BRAIN REPAIR in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Torres Gluck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of South Florida Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair
    1325 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 603-6542

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 24, 2021
    Dr. Glock is a phenomenal surgeon. My son was diagnosed with a massive tumor in his spine in 2017. After attempting to see at least 6 to 7 other neurosurgeons nobody would touch my son saying it was too much of a complex case. Dr Gluck sat down explained everything to my son myself performed his surgery. He checked on my son everyday after his surgery what other neurosurgeon does that? We are extremely grateful for Dr Gluck. His expertise his knowledge and his bedside manner is phenomenal if you have any questions he answers them. He gave my son quality of life. He definitely was our saving Grace. I would recommend Dr Gluck to anyone and everyone seeking an extremely knowledgeable experienced phenomenal neurosurgeon. It was a privilege to have Dr Gluck and his assistance to perform a miracle on my son.
    Arthur Story ( Patient) Anna Story ( Mother) — Sep 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jose Torres Gluck, MD
    About Dr. Jose Torres Gluck, MD

    Neurosurgery
    36 years of experience
    English, French
    1215048517
    Education & Certifications

    COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Torres Gluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torres Gluck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torres Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torres Gluck works at UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF NEUROSURGERY AND BRAIN REPAIR in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Torres Gluck’s profile.

    Dr. Torres Gluck has seen patients for Myelopathy and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres Gluck.

