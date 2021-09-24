Overview of Dr. Jose Torres Gluck, MD

Dr. Jose Torres Gluck, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Torres Gluck works at UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF NEUROSURGERY AND BRAIN REPAIR in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.