Overview

Dr. Jose Tovar-Camargo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palestine Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tovar-Camargo works at Laredo Physicians Group in Laredo, TX with other offices in Buffalo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.