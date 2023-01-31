Dr. Jose Zamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Zamora, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Zamora, MD
Dr. Jose Zamora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Madera Community Hospital.
Dr. Zamora's Office Locations
Rendoll Concepcion M.d Inc.1885 E Alluvial Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 493-5912
Hospital Affiliations
- Madera Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a procedure done by Dr. Zamora. He has a nice bedside manner and the surgery went well. My followup was short and without any events. Also there is no long wait time before he see. All and all, I had great experience.
About Dr. Jose Zamora, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Med Center|Loma Linda Med Ctr|Wash Hospital Center
- Loma Linda Med Ctr|University Alabama At Birmingham|University Tennessee Knoxville
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zamora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamora speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.