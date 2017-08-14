Dr. Josef Kleine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josef Kleine, MD
Dr. Josef Kleine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS.
Kleine Pediatrics375 E Central Ave Ste 391, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 656-1111
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best pediatrician in Polk county!
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1952412637
- LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS
