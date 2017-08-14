Overview

Dr. Josef Kleine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS.



Dr. Kleine works at Kleine Pediatrics in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.