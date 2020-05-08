Overview of Dr. Joseph Allan, MD

Dr. Joseph Allan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Allan works at Willamette Ear, Nose, Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery, LLP in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.