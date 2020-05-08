See All Otolaryngologists in Salem, OR
Dr. Joseph Allan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Allan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Allan, MD

Dr. Joseph Allan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.

Dr. Allan works at Willamette Ear, Nose, Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery, LLP in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Allan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Willamette Ear Nose & Throat Llp
    3099 River Rd S Ste 150, Salem, OR 97302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 581-1567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Malignant Otitis Externa
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Malignant Otitis Externa

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WVP Health Authority

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Allan?

    May 08, 2020
    Dr. Allan has been my ENT specialist for almost ten years now. I initially started seeing Dr. Allan after I had a serious nosebleed that required an Emergency Room visit a number of years ago, and I have so much confidence in him and the team at Willamette Valley ENT that I continue to return on a regular basis. I appreciate his knowledge and experience, and his clear explanation of information that's important to me about my health conditions. He looks out for the "small" and more important things that might become a concern in the future and lets me know about them so we can work on them together. As I got older and developed problems with my hearing, Dr. Allan referred me for hearing aids, which have helped quite a bit. Thank you all for all the years of great support and patient service !
    Stephanie Franklin — May 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Allan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Allan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Allan to family and friends

    Dr. Allan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Allan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Allan, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Allan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swedish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841295664
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wright Patterson Afb
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of NV Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Allan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allan works at Willamette Ear, Nose, Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery, LLP in Salem, OR. View the full address on Dr. Allan’s profile.

    Dr. Allan has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Allan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Allan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.