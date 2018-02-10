Dr. Balzarett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Balzarett, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Balzarett, MD
Dr. Joseph Balzarett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Balzarett's Office Locations
Joseph R. Balzarett M.d. P.c.8206 Leesburg Pike Ste 207, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 893-8585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balzarett is very thorough and takes great care when it comes to your treatment He makes sure that all your concerns are addressed and you always feel like a giant weight has been lifted off you after your visit. He is not just about getting you in and out quickly he carefully listens and makes sure you leave feeling better.
About Dr. Joseph Balzarett, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1134145170
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
