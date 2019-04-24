See All Oncologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Joseph Benevenia, MD

Oncology
4.7 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Joseph Benevenia, MD

Dr. Joseph Benevenia, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Case West Res University

Dr. Benevenia works at MONTEFIORE MEDICAL CENTER in Newark, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benevenia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NJOI - Orthopaedic Musculoskeletal Oncology - Dr. Beebe
    205 S Orange Ave, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 221-2909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteosarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Femur Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Femur Fracture

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 24, 2019
    Dr. Benevenia and his team are the most caring, compassionate and professional individuals i have ever met. I would highly recommend Dr. Benevenia and his staff ..
    — Apr 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Benevenia, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Benevenia, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710911102
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case West Res University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
    Internship

