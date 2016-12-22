See All Family Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Joseph Caruana, DO

Family Medicine
3.9 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Caruana, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Lutheran Medical Center

Dr. Caruana works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - Dyker Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Brooklyn Family Medicine - Dyker
    7316 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 630-1404
  2. 2
    Nyu Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - Sheepshead Bay
    4766A Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 630-1404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 22, 2016
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Caruana, DO.

    About Dr. Joseph Caruana, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669451498
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lutheran Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Caruana, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caruana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caruana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caruana works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - Dyker Heights in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Caruana’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

