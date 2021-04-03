Dr. Joseph Corona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Corona, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Corona, MD
Dr. Joseph Corona, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corona's Office Locations
- 1 1 Diamond Hill Rd Fl 1, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corona?
He took great care of my father and his surgery went well.
About Dr. Joseph Corona, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1720089840
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corona has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corona has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Corona. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.